Surgeon General Warns Senate About Perils Of Legalizing Pot

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams alerted senators on Wednesday that the state-by-state legalization of marijuana has resulted in an "enormous and poorly informed national public health experiment," with young people and pregnant mothers put at particular risk by the growing acceptance of cannabis. State legalization for medical and recreational use has resulted in more products and more potent marijuana strains hitting the market, along with a decrease in the perceived harm of using the drug, Adams told the U.S. Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control at a hearing on marijuana and public health. Adams' comments often echoed the advisory he issued in...

