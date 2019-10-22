10x Genomics To Pay Becton $25M In Cell Analysis IP Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- 10x Genomics will pay Becton Dickinson $25 million over the next four years as part of a deal that ends worldwide infringement litigation between the companies and also features cross-licensing of several molecular barcoding and single-cell analysis patents. 10x announced the settlement in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, which is the same day a Delaware federal judge dismissed the infringement litigation between them. 10x and BD confirmed the details of the agreement in a joint statement, but did not offer further comment. Under the settlement, the companies agreed to drop any outstanding litigation and signed a covenant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS