Cinnabon Wants Its Name Off CBD, E-Liquid Products

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Cinnabon has accused a Nevada-based e-liquid maker of infringing several of its trademark registrations with Cinnabon-flavored vape products, some of which are CBD-infused. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC on Monday said it has repeatedly asked LiquidChronic.com LLC to stop selling its Cinnabon-flavored e-liquid products, but the company has yet to respond and the products remain on sale. An example of LiquidChronic's products that Cinnabon alleges infringe its trademark registration. (Court documents) "Defendant's use of the 'Cinnabon' mark and name is visually, phonetically and connotatively identical and confusingly similar to plaintiff's 'Cinnabon' mark and the 'Cinnabon' marks generally," the complaint says. LiquidChronic sells...

