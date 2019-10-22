Bill Pegs Libra As Security Ahead Of Zuckerberg Testimony

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- On the eve of the highly anticipated testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, a committee member published a draft bill Tuesday that would classify managed stablecoins, such as Libra, as securities under federal law. Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia published the draft bill, titled the Stablecoins are Securities Act of 2019, with Capitol Hill abuzz with anticipation of Zuckerberg's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday morning. His testimony comes in the wake of the Libra Association's official launch last week after losing about one-quarter of the members that had initially planned on...

