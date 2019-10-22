DC Circ. Ruling Aids Protest Of House's Tax Suit, Trump Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A recent D.C. Circuit decision upholding a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records actually supports Trump's suit seeking to block the House Ways and Means Committee's subpoena of his tax returns, Trump's lawyers told a D.C. federal court Tuesday. The D.C. Circuit ruling from earlier this month — which validated the subpoena of Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA LLP by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform — made clear that a congressional committee may compel access only to information that is sought for a legislative objective, the president’s attorneys said in a memorandum to the D.C. district court. The committee...

