How 1 Firm Is Working To Advance Women To Equity Status

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC knew it needed to do better when it came to the proportion of women in its equity shareholder ranks, and so last year the firm set out to change that, launching a novel program detailed Tuesday by the firm's Women's Initiative chair at a conference in Chicago. The first cohort of 12 income shareholder women accepted into Baker Donelson's Women to Equity program last spring participated in an in-depth yearlong program complete with monthly educational sessions, check-ins with a peer and mentoring by a firm leader, according to Women's Initiative Chair Christy Tosh Crider,...

