Schramm Ch. 7 Conversion Deferred For Sale Appeal Process

Law360, Wilmington (October 22, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A motion to convert the Chapter 11 case of drilling rig maker Schramm Inc. will have to wait for a ruling after a Delaware judge said Tuesday that a creditor appeal of an approved asset sale should be resolved first. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said that she would withhold her decision on Schramm’s motion to convert its bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 liquidation until the official committee of unsecured creditors could complete its appeal of the debtor’s $16 million sale of assets. The court’s decision hinged on the fact the committee would likely...

