Risks Are Now Higher For Law Firms That Ignore Pay Gaps

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Law firms should seriously consider conducting pay audits in order to fend off risk in a regulatory environment where states are enforcing increasingly stringent pay equity laws and gender bias lawsuits against firms are multiplying, panelists at a conference in Chicago said Tuesday. While not a common practice among law firms, audits to determine whether partners, associates and staff receive equal pay for equal work could be particularly beneficial to law firms so they can make the changes needed to avoid expensive litigation, according to the panelists at the First Chair Equal Pay Summit. After President Barack Obama implemented a number...

