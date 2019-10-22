Kucker & Bruh To Rebrand, Launch NY Loft Law Group

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Kucker & Bruh LLP is rebranding as Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens LLP and the law firm is forming a practice group that will focus on loft law in New York, the firm told Law360 on Tuesday ahead of a planned announcement of the new practice group and name change later this week. The firm said the new practice group will help developers, owners and would-be buyers of loft buildings navigate regulations concerning former factories-turned-residential buildings. While loft law in New York City originally largely concerned former factories in Manhattan that had been converted to residences, many of the buildings at...

