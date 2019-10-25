Reed Smith Nabs Cross-Border M&A Pro From K&L Gates

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP picked up a mergers and acquisitions partner from K&L Gates LLP for the firm's growing global corporate practice in New York. Sandy Feldman specializes in cross-border transactions for multinational clients, the firm's Wednesday announcement said. Feldman said he was drawn to Reed Smith's growth in New York and in Paris — an important area in his practice — and the firm's collaboration between offices. "It's a fully integrated practice: All of our locations are part of the same legal partnership, meaning there are no artificial boundaries to getting work done where it should get done," Feldman told Law360...

