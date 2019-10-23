FDA To Require Warning Labels On Breast Implants

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it will require breast implant manufacturers to include written warnings on the packaging of those products, a move that comes amid a wave of lawsuits accusing medical giants like Allergan of using regulatory loopholes to peddle potentially dangerous implants. The FDA said in a Wednesday statement that a boxed warning and other proposals are “one of several steps we are taking to help women considering breast implants.” The FDA said the warning should be “easy to read and understand” and “help communicate risks that patients may not know,” but said it would ultimately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS