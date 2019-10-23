NYC Bar Urges Barr To Step Aside From DOJ Ukraine Probe

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association on Wednesday urged U.S. Attorney General William Barr to step aside from a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into President Donald Trump's Ukraine controversy, saying Barr appeared to be acting for the president instead of the nation at large. Barr's refusal so far to recuse himself from the DOJ's investigation into a whistleblower complaint has undermined the department's "unique role in safeguarding the rule of law under the Constitution," the association's President Roger Maldonado and Rule of Law Task Force Chair Stephen Kass said in a statement on behalf of the group's 24,000 members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS