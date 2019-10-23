Senate Rejects Attempt To Undo IRS SALT Workaround Rule

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt to overturn an Internal Revenue Service regulation that prohibits state workarounds to the 2017 tax law's $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions. Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, right, said Treasury and the IRS have correctly determined that SALT cap workarounds are contrary to federal tax law. (AP) In what was largely a party-line vote of 43-52, the chamber voted down Senate Joint Resolution 50, which would have overturned the rule by invoking Congress’ authority under the Congressional Review Act. Republicans objected to the resolution, saying the benefits would largely go to...

