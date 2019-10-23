2 Firms Steer $1.9B Waste Management Co. IPO

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Waste management firm GFL Environmental said Wednesday it expects to raise roughly $1.9 billion in its Simpson Thacher- and Stikeman Elliott-led initial public offering if its shares price at midpoint. GFL Environmental Inc., which is backed by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and BC Partners, said it plans to offer 87.6 million subordinate shares priced between $20 and $24. The offering includes 86.5 million shares made available by the company and just over 1 million shares offered by Josaud II Holdings Inc., an entity owned by founder and CEO Patrick Dovigi. The Canadian company said in its prospectus filed with the...

