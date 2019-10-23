Only Gov't Can Enforce Federal Restitution, Fla. Court Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court concluded Wednesday that the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act of 1996 does not permit a private victim to pursue collection of a federal restitution order in its favor in state court, saying enforcement is limited to the federal government. In its opinion, Florida's Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a lower court's ruling that granted former tech executive Gilbert Fiorentino a protective order and stayed his former company Systemax Inc.'s bid for discovery of his financial information. The company sought the information to aid its effort to collect $35.9 million in restitution that Fiorentino was ordered to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS