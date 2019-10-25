SEC's Pitch To Spur Small-Cap Trading Likely To Draw Debate

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s call for proposals to stimulate the trading of thinly held securities — including potentially concentrating the trading of such stocks to a single venue — could reignite a longstanding debate among marketplace participants. Limiting the trading of low-volume stocks to one exchange is among several ideas the SEC is willing to consider as part of a broader effort announced Oct. 17 to improve the trading environment for small to midsize companies. Regulators worry the lack of trading volume for the stocks of such companies is discouraging them from accessing capital markets. The SEC is specifically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS