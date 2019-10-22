Ky. AG Announces $40M In Settlements With Bayer, Reckitt

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky attorney general on Wednesday announced two settlements worth nearly $40 million with drug companies, including one for $17 million with Bayer Corp. over claims that it misled women about risks associated with two of its birth control products, Yasmin and Yaz. The settlement announced by Attorney General Andy Beshear ends a 2013 lawsuit alleging that between 2007 and 2012, and again after 2015, Bayer failed to provide accurate marketing information about scientific evidence that indicated those birth control drugs created a higher risk for blood clots than similar contraceptives. The lawsuit grew out of a 2007 consent judgment with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS