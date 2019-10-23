Shale Conference 'Game Show' Highlights Vital Oil, Gas Cases

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 23, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A K&L Gates-sponsored panel on recent developments in oil and gas law in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia took on a novel format Wednesday at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, with attorneys from three energy companies getting quizzed in the game-show-style "Who Wants to be an Oil and Gas Lawyer?" Panelists from Cabot Oil & Gas, Pennsylvania General Energy Co. and Energy Transfer Partners answered multiple-choice questions about landmark rulings or regulatory developments, with the option to poll the audience or “phone a friend” — usually the attorneys in the audience who represented the companies. “Our overarching goal was to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS