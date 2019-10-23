Fla. Pharma Lab Says Patent Licensee Hid Payments

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based developer of pharmaceuticals to treat chronic oversweating turned up the heat Wednesday on a licensee of its intellectual property with a federal suit claiming the company hid and delayed payment of millions and brought a baseless patent challenge against it. Bodor Laboratories Inc. and its founder, Nicholas S. Bodor, are seeking declaratory judgments confirming alleged contract breaches by Colorado-based pharmaceutical company Brickell Subsidiary Inc., which was previously known as Brickell Biotech Inc., as well as monetary damages and an injunction to prevent Brickell from using its intellectual property. The suit also accuses Brickell of breaching the implied covenant of...

