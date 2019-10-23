6th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Salvation Army Director's Bias Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the Salvation Army’s win in a suit by a black ex-director alleging its Detroit branch fired him because of his age, race and Nigerian origin, saying there’s no evidence any of these traits played into the group’s decision. The panel said a Michigan federal court was right to find Harrison Igwe did not undermine the group’s claim that it passed him over during a reorganization because he lacked the leadership and communication skills to fill the role he sought, saying the successful candidate had “the very skills [administrator Larry] Manzella found lacking in Dr. Igwe.”...

