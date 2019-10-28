OECD Fixed Return Plan Adds To Debate Over Defining Terms

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's proposal to establish fixed returns for basic business functions in market jurisdictions could face difficulty, with countries failing to agree on what counts as baseline activity among different industries and companies. Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris. Next month the OECD will hold a public consultation on its three-tier approach to revamping global tax rules. (Getty Images) According to a public consultation document issued this month, the proposal would explore the possibility of using fixed remuneration to reflect a company's baseline activity in a market country — such as distributing products...

