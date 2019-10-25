Accountants Settle Tax Advice Suit Over £26M Insurer Sale

Law360, London (October 25, 2019, 3:53 PM BST) -- An accounting company has settled a suit brought by a former shareholder in a travel insurer who claimed that bad advice caused him to lose out on a lucrative tax break when the business was sold for £26.1 million ($33.4 million). The claim, brought by Martin Banbury against RSM U.K. Tax and Accounting Ltd., has been stayed in the High Court after both sides agreed to terms set out in a confidential settlement earlier this month, according to an Oct. 22 Tomlin order issued by Deputy Master Francis Collaço Moraes. Tomlin orders allow parties to enforce the terms of a settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS