Despite Hype, AI Still Hasn't Caught On With Most Attorneys

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Most law firm attorneys don't place using artificial intelligence software high on their priority lists, according to the latest technology survey results from the American Bar Association. Just 8% of the attorneys who participated in the annual Legal Technology Survey Report published Wednesday said they are currently using "AI-based technology tools." The number improves slightly when broken down by firm type, with 26% of shops with at least 100 attorneys "most likely" currently using AI. But just 5% of firms with between two and nine lawyers and 4% of solo attorneys are using it, according to the data. No firms with...

