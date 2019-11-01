Security Co. Denies Negligence Over $1.8M Barclays Payment

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 8:13 PM GMT) -- A security services provider suing Barclays Bank UK PLC over a $1.8 million payment it claims to have been fraudulently tricked into transferring has denied the bank’s attempts to deflect the suit, arguing it was not negligent and did not cause its own loss. Arempa International Ltd. FZC, a United Arab Emirates company that distributes and supplies security, border control and aviation solutions, said that it had a long-standing business relationship with the company that was the intended recipient of the sum, called Rapiscan, and so it was not "unreasonable" to not suspect fraud when it was emailed new bank account...

