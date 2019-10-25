Media Giant Wins £18M Freezing Order In Forex Case

Law360, London (October 25, 2019, 5:01 PM BST) -- Entertainment One secured an £18 million ($23 million) worldwide freezing order against two former senior employees on Friday as the Canadian television, music and movie giant pursues litigation accusing a foreign exchange company of paying bribes in exchange for business. The Canadian studios, which distributed "The Hunger Games" movies starring Jennifer Lawrence, argued that the injunction would prevent two ex-employees from squandering money. (AP) The Canadian studios — which distributes "The Walking Dead" television series and "The Hunger Games" movies and produced the Oscar-winning film "Green Book" — argued that the preliminary injunction would prevent the ex-employees from squandering the millions that...

