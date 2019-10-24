Hedge Fund Files £7.4M Suit Against Partners Who Resigned

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 6:59 PM BST) -- BlueCrest Capital Management has filed a £7.4 million ($9.5 million) suit against two former partners, claiming the two took incentive awards requiring them to remain with the company despite knowing they would resign weeks later. London-based BlueCrest Capital Management claims two of its former partners took incentive awards requiring them to stay on with the company even though they planned to resign. (AP) The U.K.-based asset managers accused Alexander Codrington and Russell Hartley of deceit, breach of contract and breach of duty, saying the men lied when directly asked about rumors that they planned to leave BlueCrest, in a claim filed...

