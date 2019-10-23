Ex-BigLaw Atty Who Killed Wife Must Face Estate's Death Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The former Fisher Phillips employment partner sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife must face a wrongful death suit after a Georgia appellate panel on Wednesday rejected the man's claim that his wife’s estate had no legal standing since he is the surviving spouse. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel allowed to move forward the suit accusing Claud “Tex” McIver of being negligently responsible for the 2016 shooting death of his wife, Diane McIver. The personal injury and wrongful death suit was filed in 2018 by Mary Margaret Oliver, the administrator of his wife’s estate. A Dekalb...

