O'Melveny Launches State Regulatory Defense Group

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has announced the launch of a new practice group to represent companies and others targeted by state attorneys general in regulatory enforcement actions. The move comes in response to increased activity in recent years among state attorneys general, who have been taking companies to court to enforce state and federal regulations related to the environment, financial services, food and pharmaceuticals, O'Melveny said in a press release Tuesday. The new group is led by partners Steve Brody, Ross Galin and Daniel Suvor, the firm said. Suvor told Law360 in an interview Wednesday that the nationwide practice group has...

