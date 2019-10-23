Trump Touts Exit From Paris Accord At Pa. Shale Conference

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 23, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump used his keynote address to the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh Wednesday to tout his administration's deregulation of oil and gas production and infrastructure, and he doubled down on his promise to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. Before a crowd at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center that included executives from oil and gas companies working in the Marcellus Shale and "general admission" Trump supporters, the president boasted that his administration had shortened permit approval times and opened federal land to resource extraction, and returned to the pledge he had made more than two years...

