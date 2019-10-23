IRS Bar On Pot Biz Deductions Constitutional, Tax Court Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A tax code provision used by the Internal Revenue Service to deny deductions for a medical marijuana company resulting in a $1.2 million tax deficiency is neither a penalty nor an unconstitutional excessive fine, the U.S. Tax Court said Wednesday. The purpose of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, which prevents a business from taking deductions or credits when trafficking in a controlled substance, is not to penalize but to limit drug trafficking, the court said in denying a win to Northern California Small Business Assistants Inc. The provision does not violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against excessive fines, and Congress was well within its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS