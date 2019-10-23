Ousted DLA Atty's Colleagues In Fear, Ex-Ethics Counsel Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Louis Lehot, a top partner at DLA Piper who was recently ousted following accusations of sexual assault, was a "textbook bully" who played fast-and-loose with ethical rules, but fear of retaliation from the firm is keeping his former co-workers from speaking up, a former DLA in-house lawyer told the EEOC on Wednesday. "Female employees at DLA Piper are afraid," Leah Christensen, a former ethics counsel in DLA Piper's Office of the General Counsel, said in a letter to the EEOC as part of its investigation into a charge lodged earlier this month by M&A partner Vanina Guerrero that Lehot sexually abused...

