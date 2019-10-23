Justice Ginsburg Wins $1M Prize For Advancing Gender Parity

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named the winner of the $1 million 2019 Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture, an honor she earned through her work in “pioneering gender equality and strengthening the rule of law,” the Berggruen Institute said Wednesday. The annual award is given to “thinkers whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement,” according to the institute, a nonpartisan think tank. Justice Ginsburg was selected from more than 500 nominees, the finalists of which included “renowned thinkers” from a variety of fields including social science, global justice, animal rights and bioethics, the institute...

