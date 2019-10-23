SEC's ICO Enforcement Has 'Changed Behavior,' Official Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's efforts to police the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency industry in recent years has already had an impact, a top agency official said Wednesday. Steven Peikin, co-director of the SEC's enforcement division, said at the Securities Enforcement Forum in Washington, D.C., that the agency has made its mark on initial coin offerings that had proliferated around the time he stepped into the role in 2017. The staff's response to this "entirely new asset class" has been Peikin's proudest accomplishment at the agency, he said. "We've had to figure out how to analyze [a new product] and, where...

