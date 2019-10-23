Okla. Judge Temporarily Blocks Reversible Abortion Info Law

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma judge agreed Wednesday to temporarily block a law making it a felony for doctors providing medication abortions not to tell patients that the effects are potentially reversible, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The center asked Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews for the temporary injunction in September on behalf of Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic in the clinic's suit challenging Oklahoma Senate Bill 614. Without the injunction, the law would have taken effect Nov. 1. Dr. Alan Braid, the owner of the clinic, said in a statement Wednesday that the judge's decision to grant the temporary injunction "protects...

