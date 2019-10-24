New Technology Could Shape How Patents Are Valued

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 10, a National Institutes of Health team, led by Ian Hutchins, published its exciting new work, “Predicting Translational Progress in Biomedical Research.”[1] The team built a machine learning system that detects whether a paper and its underlying research are likely to be clinically successful, i.e., lead to commercial products for human use. Specifically, the team created an artificial intelligence-based, big-data model that evaluates research papers based on multiple metrics to determine if that particular study or innovation is likely to lead to “transformative clinical impact.” That likelihood of success is expressed as “approximate potential to translate.” This technology has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS