NC Business And Personal Tax Cuts Pass State Senate

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Proposals in North Carolina to enact market-based sourcing, franchise tax cuts and a marketplace facilitator law were passed Thursday by the state Senate despite criticism from the governor. North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger addressed senators during a 2016 special session. On Thursday the Senate passed a business tax cut bill, mostly along party lines. (AP) The proposals passed as two bills and now move to the state House for consideration. Both are part of a piecemeal approach to enact a state budget after a months-long stalemate between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-led legislature, the General Assembly. S.B. 578,...

