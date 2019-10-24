Professor Heads To Ky. Bench With Little Trial Experience

Law360, Washington (October 24, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- In a strict party-line vote Thursday, senators voted 50-41 to confirm a 37-year-old law professor with elite academic and clerkship credentials but virtually no courtroom experience to a trial court seat in the Western District of Kentucky. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had claimed credit for the nomination of Justin R. Walker, a magna cum laude Harvard Law School graduate who previously clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and then-D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Walker is an assistant professor at the University of Louisville's Louis D. Brandeis School of Law and an attorney with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP. The American Bar...

