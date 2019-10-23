Rose McGowan Says Boies, Bloom Did Weinstein's Dirty Work

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Rose McGowan alleged Wednesday that Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and its chairman David Boies, along with Lisa Bloom and the Bloom Firm, participated in a "diabolical and illegal" attempt to discredit the actress' rape allegations against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein. Actress Rose McGowan, shown at a New York festival in 2018, sued Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers for allegedly trying to discredit her and block her from going public with her rape allegations against the movie producer. (AP) McGowan filed suit in California federal court accusing the attorneys and the law firms of conspiring with Weinstein and an Israeli private intelligence firm known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS