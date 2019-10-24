Insurers Urge Gov't To Slash Unpopular Premium Tax

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 12:56 PM BST) -- British insurers are lobbying the government to slash a controversial insurance premium tax ahead of the Budget next month, claiming that families and businesses would be £100 million ($129 million) better off if the rate was cut. The Association of British Insurers urged HM Treasury on Wednesday to use November’s Budget as an opportunity to make improvements to the unpopular insurance premium tax, calling it the “mother of all stealth taxes.” The tax on general insurance premiums affects several types of policies including home, travel, car and private medical insurance. The the tax is charged at two rates: a standard rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS