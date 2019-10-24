Insurance Bodies Clash Over Big Data Concerns

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 2:32 PM BST) -- The debate over the use of big data in insurance pricing has taken a step up to the international level, as a federation of insurance trade bodies warned that a regulatory paper lacks evidence. The Brussels-based Global Federation of Insurance Associations on Wednesday issued a formal response to a consultation paper published in September by the International Association of Insurance Supervisors on the use of "big data analytics" by insurers. The GFIA said the risks outlined in the paper — that the technology could lead to higher pricing for some groups — are lessened rather than exacerbated by the use of big...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS