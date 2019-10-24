More In-House Attys Embrace Mansfield Rule's Diversity Goals

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Diversity Lab said Thursday that 14 new corporate legal departments, including DaVita Inc., First National Bank of Pennsylvania, and Uber, have committed to a fledgling in-house program that aims to repeat the organization's success with getting BigLaw to adopt hard diversity targets. The program, known as the Mansfield Rule Legal Department Edition, or MRLD, analyzes candidates whom legal departments consider for open positions with the goal of ensuring at least half the candidates are women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+ attorneys, or attorneys with disabilities. The program was first announced in April with eight legal departments, including PayPal and Symantec Corp., and now has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS