RI Flavored Vape Ban Latest To Face Court Challenge

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island's temporary ban on flavored e-cigarettes is the latest to be challenged in court by the vaping industry after a trade organization and local vape shop filed suit in state court against the governor on Wednesday, seeking to block enforcement of the ban. According to the complaint, filed in Providence Superior Court, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's ban on nicotine vaping devices will financially ruin the business owners that prop up the state's $54 million e-cigarette industry, as well as precipitate a public health crisis as vapers turn to the black market or traditional tobacco cigarettes. Plaintiff Vapor Technology Association is...

