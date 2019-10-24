Mass. Justices Urge ICE To Stop Deportations Before Trial

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT) -- Two of Massachusetts’ top state judges say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been deporting those accused of violent or drug trafficking crimes before they can have their day in court, and without alerting prosecutors, in a letter Law360 obtained Thursday asking the federal agency to stop the practice. Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants and Trial Court Chief Justice Paula M. Carey told ICE in the Wednesday letter they have identified 13 cases in Superior Court in which the defendant was removed from the country without telling either the court or the prosecuting district attorney. The list is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS