Holland & Hart Leads Weave’s $70M Funding

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Customer communication platform Weave said Thursday it raised $70 million in a funding round steered by Holland & Hart LLP, bringing the startup’s total funding raised to roughly $150 million. The Series D round was led by venture capital firm Tiger Global Management and featured a number of return investors, including Catalyst Investors, Bessemer Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital, the announcement said. Weave Communications Inc. markets a unified platform for business communications, including team chats, appointment reminders, phone calls and notifications. Utah-based Weave said it will use the latest funds to build on its current product offering, invest in employee...

