EU Greenlights Britain’s £1B Electricity Support Project

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The European Commission said Thursday it had re-approved a British capacity market system that aims to secure the country’s electricity supply after its first authorization was overturned last year. The decision, which is not yet public, gives the British government the green light to forge ahead with a measure it introduced in 2014 that doles out £1 billion ($1.3 billion) to power companies that promise to keep electricity supply steady in the event of any disruption. The project had been at a standstill since late last year, when a European Union court reversed the commission’s first approval, citing a need for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS