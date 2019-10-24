Kirkland's Clement To Defend CFPB Structure At High Court

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Paul D. Clement, a titan of the U.S. Supreme Court bar and former solicitor general under President George W. Bush, has been tapped to defend the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's single-director structure at the high court, a position that the government itself will be arguing against. The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it had decided to invite Clement to participate as amicus in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB, a closely watched case that asks the justices to decide whether it violates the Constitution's separation of powers for the CFPB to be structured with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS