Simpson Thacher Steers Carlyle's €6.4B European Fund

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group said Thursday it has raised €6.4 billion ($7.1 billion) for its Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP-led fund that will focus on investing in European upper-mid-market opportunities. The Carlyle Group said the latest fund, Carlyle Europe Partners V, exceeded its target by nearly €1 billion and received commitments from more than 300 investors from 37 countries. The fund will focus on a variety of industries, including manufacturing and energy sectors. "This latest successful fundraise reflects the strength of the Carlyle Europe Partners franchise and we are confident in our team's demonstrated ability to work alongside companies in Europe to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS