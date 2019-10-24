Firm Nabs Fees Despite 'Limited Win' In Pittsburgh ADA Case

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A woman who had the damages dropped from her disability lawsuit against a Pittsburgh claims management and administration company can nonetheless claim $190,000 in attorney fees and costs for Stember Cohn & Davidson-Welling LLC, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday. Despite erasing a jury’s award of back pay and punitive damages for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act because the jury found that Premier Comp Solutions had a “mixed motive” for firing former billing assistant Beth Schirnhofer, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said she had won recognition that her post-traumatic stress disorder was covered by the ADA and could therefore...

