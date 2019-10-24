Fintech Platform Total Expert Lands $52M Series C

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Total Expert said Thursday it closed its latest funding round with $52 million in contributions that the fintech platform plans to use to expand its team and bring in a new crop of data scientists, designers and industry experts. Minnesota-based Total Expert, a customer engagement platform for bankers and lenders, said the Series C funding round was led by Georgian Partners and drew support from Emergence and Rally Ventures. The influx of capital brings the platform’s total funding to $86 million and follows a $20 million Series B round that closed in October 2018. “The future of financial services belongs to...

