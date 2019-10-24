UK Launches Probe Of $642M Energy Deal

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition authority on Thursday announced it is opening an investigation into British energy company OVO's proposed £500 million ($642 million) acquisition of SSE's energy business, citing competition concerns in the energy industry. OVO Energy Ltd. agreed last month to purchase SSE Energy Services Group Ltd. for £400 million in cash and another £100 million in loan notes to help SSE unload some of its debt. OVO's acquisition would make it the second largest energy company in Britain, behind only British Gas. According to the CMA, the Phase 1 investigation will determine whether the deal would result in a "substantial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS